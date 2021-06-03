Urethritis Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

Market Scenario

Urethritis is an inflammation of the urethra, or the tube that carries urine. It shows various symptoms such as pain while urinating and an increased urge to urinate. Additionally, burning sensation while urinating, presence of blood in the semen or urine, frequent urge and discomfort while urinating, abnormal discharge from the vagina or penis, etc. are other common symptoms. Other serious manifestation of urethritis include damage to the reproductive system, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can result in infertility, and others. The primary cause of urethritis is usually infection by bacteria, while viral infection for pre-existing sexually transmitted diseases being the secondary cause. Urethritis is also caused by mechanical or chemical damage to the urethra during treatment or catheterization. Urethritis should not be confused with urinary tract infection (UTI). Urethritis is an inflammation of the urethra, while a UTI is an infection of the urinary tract and both may have similar symptoms, but often require different treatment.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4795

The global urethritis market is expected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~ 8.0 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Females have a greater chance of developing urethritis than males because of the nearness of urethra to the anus, which increases the chance of microbial infection. Also men’s urethras is much longer than women’s. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), causative organisms associated with urethritis include Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis, Mycoplasma genitalium, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Herpes simplex virus (HSV), and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and others. According to Antimicrobe, Nongonococcal bacteria caused urethritis in approximately 4 million Americans in 2015 accounting for 80% of the cases. According to Department of Health, U.K., urethritis accounts for 0.005% of hospital consulting with a high 97% of hospital consulting for urethritis requiring hospital admission. Almost 20% of hospital admissions for urethritis requires an emergency.

Rising demand for the treatment due to growing population, increasing screening, rising number of geriatrics, rising safety and success of drug treatment, the extricating nature of the pain, and others are driving the growth of the market. However, complications of treatment such as side effects, emergence of bacterial resistance to antibiotics, cost of urethritis treatment, and others may hamper the market growth.

Key Players in the Global Urethritis Market

Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

GlaxoSmithKline,

AbbVie,

Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Bayer AG,

AstraZeneca plc. and others.

Segments

The global urethritis market has been segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, drug treatment, and end user.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as infective urethritis and nonspecific urethritis.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as physical examination, microbial culture tests, and others.

Based on the drug treatment, the market has been segmented as pain killers, anti-bacterials, antivirals, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research and academics, and others.

Global Urethritis Market Regional Analysis

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care, especially, of the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the greater number of hospitalization procedures due to greater healthcare penetration in the U.S. and Canada drives the urethritis market. The high concentration of the major hospitals in the developed countries of this region coupled with good reimbursement rates are adding fuel to the market growth. The consolidation of large healthcare players in the U.S. also leads the growth of the market due to increased buying power of the healthcare players.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to the fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future urethritis market in the region.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to growing healthcare industry and healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. Germany is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period due to the large pharmaceutical industry.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a poor growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development. Other regions are expected to be laggards due to poor social development and tribal identities such as sub Saharan Africa.

Browse Premium Research Report Enabled with Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/urethritis-market-4795

Table Of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

…TOC Continued!

Send and Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4795

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]