Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market 2019 Contains Gross Margin, Market Size, Revenue and Trends Forecast Report 2024

A Vacuum Blood Collection Tube blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Type, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Others

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Application, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Profound assessment of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market competition and leading players:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Overview: –

The global average price of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is in the decreasing trend, from 125 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 113 USD/K Pcs in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2016 is about 43.6%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2016 is about 38.4%. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2016 is about 66.2%. North America region is the largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, with a production market share nearly 32.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, enjoying production market share about 27.4% in 2016.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.1% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016.Market competition is intense among top 5. BD, Terumo, GBO, Medtronic, Sekisui are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.In the future, the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.The worldwide market for Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically this Vacuum Blood Collection Tube report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering North America, UK, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

