Vinyl Tile Market Size 2019-2024 Estimation, Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Future Forecast

Global “Vinyl Tile Market” witnessed a substantial growth rate and is expected to have an escalating growth rate over the forecast period. The Vinyl Tile market has been performing up to the mark for the last couple of decades and significantly contributing to the international revenue generation. Also, it is one of the most robust industries which have been heavily influencing the global economy.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable.

The Vinyl Tile Market research report studies the historical, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further evaluates the present competitive landscape, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.The worldwide market for Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 9570 million US$ in 2024, from 7390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Vinyl Tile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top key players included in this report are:

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

The Global Vinyl Tile Market has been segmented as below:

By Product type Analysis:

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others.

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

The Global Vinyl Tile Market report additionally covers every one of the regions and nations of the world together with the development status, including market size, volume, and share, and in addition, value information, import and trade, and the regional forecast. The significant regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

