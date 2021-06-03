What are driving factors of Credit Insurance Market ? Top players –Euler Hermes, Atradius N.V, Coface SA, American Internation Group, Credendo, QBE Insurance Group

The Credit Insurance Market research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and a regional level. The Credit Insurance Market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the various factors influencing the trajectory of the global Credit Insurance Market.

The global credit insurance market is expected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include the global macro-economic instability, which is posing a severe commercial threat to the trader, thereby, increasing the adoption of credit insurance. Another factor catalyzing the demand accounted for different services offered by the companies which include sales support and account receivable support. Majority of the companies operating in the global credit insurance market are based out of Europe, and North America. However, the market is penetrating at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions owing to the increasing export business in the regions.

Small & Medium Enterprises to create a substantial opportunity for credit insurance market during the forecast period

With the increase in small & medium trading enterprises across the globe, the credit insurance market is expected to be fuelled by the SMEs segment. The small and medium business enterprises across the globe frequently encounter related to its account receivables according to the plans made while exporting or trading in the domestic and international market. The non-payment of invoices affects the bottom line of these small and medium enterprises. This risk is constantly growing across geographies and the enterprises are looking for robust solutions to get rid of the threat. This is the reason behind rising attraction towards credit insurance among the small and medium enterprises in developed countries and few developing countries. Attributing to this fact, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to drive the growth of credit insurance market globally.

Asia Pacific region consists of many developing countries which are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. The developing economies of APAC are experiencing tremendous growth in their FDIs for various industry verticals. Among China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam among others are attracting several businesses that are in a quest to relocate their low to medium skilled manufacturing facilities to neighboring countries, offering lower labor cost. China’s policy stimulus for credit insurance, the increased role for export credit insurance and the liberalized export credit market in conjunction with an increasing SME involvement have been the primary driving factors for the credit insurance market in Asia-Pacific.

