What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the 3D Bioprinting Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

The “3D Bioprinting Market” research report provides a complete study about 3D Bioprinting industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. 3D Bioprinting market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition.

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at USD 385.56 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in R&D are also significant factors driving the studied market growth.

The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in Europe, where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.

Growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs, which is expected to develop space for the studied market. In 2018, Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. announced that it had been awarded a contract of USD14.8 million, with options for an additional USD 32.0 million, by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Further, a significant increase in the number of older adults is projected in the coming decades, which is expected to drive the need for 3D bioprinting reflecting the growth of the market. 3D Bioprinting Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

3D Systems Corporation

Aspect Biosystems Ltd

GeSIM GmbH

Bio3D Technologies

Allevi Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical KK

Envision TEC GmbH

Organovo Holdings Inc.

3Dynamic Systems Ltd

RegenHU SA

Stratasys Ltd

REGEMAT 3D

3D Bioprinting Solutions