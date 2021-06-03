Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the 3PL Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

The “3PL Market” research report provides a complete study about 3PL industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. 3PL market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global 3PL market covers the players actively operating in the 3PL segments, like domestic and international transportation, value added warehousing, and end users catered to by the market, like consumer and retail, automotive, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and other industrial activity sectors.

    Market Overview:

  • The global 3PL market is estimated to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2024, registering a strong CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. The factors driving the growth are the increasing outsourcing of major transportation and logistics services and growing e-commerce penetration. Whereas, the loss of control over the shipping functions is a major restraint to the market. The APAC region is one of the fastest-growing regions, globally, while North America is the leading region, owing to the presence of major players and a developed market.
  • The international transportation management segment in 2017 showed a revenue growth of 10.3%, driven by rising air freight capacity and the exploding global e-commerce growth.
  • Shippers are continuing to leverage what 3PLs offer, allowing them to optimize the supply chain, minimize costs and create value, and align expectations as a key to achieving success for both parties.

    3PL Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Agility
  • Ceva Logistics
  • DB Schenker Logistics
  • DHL
  • Nippon Express
  • Yusen Logistics
  • TNT Express
  • Kerry Logistics
  • CH Robinson
  • AmeriCold Logistics
  • FedEx Corporation
  • KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.
  • MAERSK
  • DSV
  • Panalpina
  • Geodis*

    3PL Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    3PL Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

