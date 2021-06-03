What are the Technological Factors That Will Drastically Affects the Antacids Market Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments Plans?

The “Antacids Market” research report provides a complete study about Antacids industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Antacids market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

As per the , antacids are a widely available medication used for slowing heartburn, sore stomach, acid indigestion, and stomach upset. It is helpful in protecting the stomach, duodenum, and esophagus from harsh acids released while eating foods. The antacids generally do not require a prescription, in other words, they are self-prescribed. Therefore, they provide quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the antacids market include the growing geriatric population suffering from GERD, poor lifestyle choices leading to higher incidences of acidity, and side effects of drugs like non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs.

The group of people aged 60 years or higher is rising at a rate of approximately 3% every year and 65% of the geriatric population have to deal with acid reflux. This acts as one of the major factors boosting the antacid market globally. There has been an increase in the geriatric population and this is one of the most favorable growth factors for the antacids market as the demographic is highly vulnerable to peptic ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disorders.

In the elderly population, the acidic complications recurrent infrequently, which makes it a unique challenge for both the primary care provider and the gastroenterologist. In addition, such patients often suffer from several symptomatic disorders, such as erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagus, and esophageal cancer, in which a combination of therapies are used for the treatment and the use of antacids significantly rises in such cases.

In addition, there is also growth in e-commerce that is likely to augment the demand for antacids through online retailing channels over the next few years. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce and surge in the number of online medicine providers are expected to positively impact the overall growth of the market. Antacids Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC