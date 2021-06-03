Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

What Happening in Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

GIVE US A TRY

What Happening in Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

0
Press Release

Agricultural Fumigants

The “Agricultural Fumigants Market” research report provides a complete study about Agricultural Fumigants industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Agricultural Fumigants market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.

    Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999626

    Market Overview:

  • The global agricultural fumigants market was valued at USD 1,571.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). As a widely used fumigant, while storing agricultural commodities against insects and rodents, phosphine-based fumigants emerge as the largest segment, and had a 26.3% share among all the types of global fumigants in 2018.
  • With rapid investments in technology and R&D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency. The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practices, and advanced storage technology. But, fumigants cause several problems, including possible phytotoxicity, depending on the type of crop and its variety, seasonal conditions, humidity, temperature, fumigant concentration, and duration of treatment. Therefore, it is recommended to be used by professional fumigators only, due to its high toxicity as a respiratory poison.

    Agricultural Fumigants Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • DowDuPont
  • Amvac Chemical Corporation
  • Syngenta AG
  • UPL Group
  • Detia Degesch GmbH
  • ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Cytec Solvay Group
  • FMC Corporation
  • Fumigation Services
  • Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd
  • Industrial Fumigation Company
  • Isagro SpA
  • Lanxess
  • Reddick Fumigants, LLC
  • Trical Inc.
  • TriEst Ag Group Inc.
  • VFC
  • Industrial Fumigation Company

    Enquire Before Purchasing this Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999626

    Agricultural Fumigants Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999626

    Reason to Buy Agricultural Fumigants Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Agricultural Fumigants, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 43
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror