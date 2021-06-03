What Happening in Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2024

The “Agricultural Fumigants Market” research report provides a complete study about Agricultural Fumigants industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Agricultural Fumigants market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.

The global agricultural fumigants market was valued at USD 1,571.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). As a widely used fumigant, while storing agricultural commodities against insects and rodents, phosphine-based fumigants emerge as the largest segment, and had a 26.3% share among all the types of global fumigants in 2018.

With rapid investments in technology and R&D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency. The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practices, and advanced storage technology. But, fumigants cause several problems, including possible phytotoxicity, depending on the type of crop and its variety, seasonal conditions, humidity, temperature, fumigant concentration, and duration of treatment. Therefore, it is recommended to be used by professional fumigators only, due to its high toxicity as a respiratory poison. Agricultural Fumigants Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

