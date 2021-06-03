What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Anesthesia Drugs Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

The “Anesthesia Drugs Market” research report provides a complete study about Anesthesia Drugs industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Anesthesia Drugs market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.

The anesthesia drugs market was valued at USD 4,512.11 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 5,314.66 million in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries and new approvals of anesthetic drugs.

There are wide ranges of surgeries based on the length of stay for surgeries. These include elective surgery and emergency surgery. Based on procedures, there are wide ranges of surgeries, where open surgery is most common. Others include keyhole surgery, laparoscopic surgery, microsurgery, and cosmetic surgery. In recent years, several articles have reported a significant rise in the number of day care procedures (ambulatory surgery), and diagnostic and therapeutic services. This is primarily due to the increased dependence on advances made in anesthesia, surgical, and medical technologies.

Furthermore, the rise in surgeries is attributed to the increasing risk of various accidents, sports injuries, and diseases, globally. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 51 million inpatient surgeries and 53 million outpatient surgeries were performed in the United States in 2017. In the European region, in England, nearly 4.7 million patients were admitted for surgeries in 2014, as per the Royal College of Surgeons. This indicates the rising number of surgeries, which ultimately results into the rising demand for the anesthesia drugs and propels the growth of the anesthesia drugs market. Anesthesia Drugs Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

