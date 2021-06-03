Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market” research report provides a complete study about Acute Myeloid Leukemia industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Acute Myeloid Leukemia market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • This report estimates the global acute myeloid leukemia market and includes a detailed analysis of cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, and daunomycin.
  • Acute myeloid leukemia is also known as acute myelogenous leukemia, acute myeloblastic leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, or acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. In acute myeloid leukemia, there is a rapid production of abnormal white blood cells that get collected in the bone marrow and disturb the production of normal blood cells. White blood cells guard the body against infections caused by bacteria.

    Market Overview:

  • The global acute myeloid leukemia market was valued at USD 701.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 1,539.99 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 14.0%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are high Incidence and prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia, advancements in pharmacology and molecular biology to promote drug development, and increasing investments in R&D by the pharmaceutical companies.
  • The American Cancer Society’s estimates for leukemia in the United States, for 2019, indicates that approximately 61,780 new cases of leukemia and 22,840 deaths from leukemia are expected to occur in the country. Among them, the number of new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be around 21,450, from which most of the population will be adults. In terms of mortality, the society has estimated that there will be around 10,920 deaths due to AML, in the country. This statistics shows that there is a huge number of people that are prone to suffer from acute myeloid leukemia, which may directly impact the growth of the AML market in the United States.
  • In addition, the global rise in the incidence of AML, along with increased mortality due to the disease, is expected to create a huge demand for AML therapeutics, thus, augmenting the global AML market.

    Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Celegene Corporation
  • Novartis AG
  • Genmab AS
  • Eisai Co. Ltd
  • Sanofi
  • Aventis (Genzyme Corporation)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical (Cephalon Inc.)
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

    Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

