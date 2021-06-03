What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Global Agriculture Sprayers Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

The “Agriculture Sprayers Market” research report provides a complete study about Agriculture Sprayers industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Agriculture Sprayers market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Increasing adoption of tractors in the agricultural sector is expected to drive tractor operated sprayers, like air blast sprayers and boom sprayers. In countries, like the United States, Germany, and France, and in developed Asian countries, like Japan, there is a higher adoption rate of tractors. But, lack of proper information, insufficient economic means to gather and understand the information required to operate the sprayers, and lack of technological skills among farmers, are the major challenges to the market.

The global agriculture sprayers market was valued at USD 4,775.4 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied, and accounted for a share of around 33.7% of the global market.

GPS and robotic systems are more popular in large agricultural land holdings, garden, and orchard crops. Advanced spraying machinery uses this technology, wherein automated machines can apply pesticides and nutrients in a more targeted and timely manner. This technological development has resulted in making a farming activity more efficient and eco-friendly. However, most of the farm workers are unaware about the dosage limits and pesticide risks, and they require proper training about integrated pest management practices. Agriculture Sprayers Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

