What is the Market Size, and Growth Rate of Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2019-2024 by Various Segments, Regions, Countries?

Press Release

Workspace as a Service (WaaS)

The “Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market” research report provides a complete study about Workspace as a Service (WaaS) industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • Workspace as a service (WaaS) is a type of desktop virtualization that corporations utilize to present their employees with access to business-related information and data from any place at any time, using the employee’s device of choice.<

    Market Overview:

  • With WaaS solutions, employees can log into the provider’s service and be presented with a virtual workspace desktop environment that appears and functions like their exact physical office desktop. This way, WaaS solutions allow employees to be more prolific and capable of obtaining critical applications and data, notwithstanding their geographical location. Organizations are realizing the benefit of WaaS that enables them to become less constrained by geography and reducse infrastructure managing costs while maintaining their employee experience.
  • Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, ease of deployment, scalability and quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market.
  • Major organizations, like Intel, SAP, and Blackstone, have also begun investing in BYOD initiatives. SAP, for instance, has implemented BYOD successfully, improving employee satisfaction and reducing CAPEX. The company has developed a specialized mobile platform that is loaded with essential applications, allowing employees to work from anywhere as long as they have their mobile devices at the ready.
  • WaaS solutions enable enterprises with multiple users logged into the same virtual Windows server. As WaaS providers take care of resource provisioning, load balancing, and network issues, the additional maintenance efforts and costs of the virtual desktop environments are also eliminated. Therefore, WaaS has emerged as an affordable solution that satisfies the desktop virtualization requirements of enterprises.

    Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • VMware Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Getronics NV
  • Unisys Corporation
  • NTT DATA Corporation
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Cloudalize NV
  • Dizzion Inc.

    Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Workspace as a Service (WaaS), thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

