Who are the Key Players of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

3D mapping & modeling technologies are one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the highly demanding market. 3D mapping solutions quickly creates 3D maps of the surroundings, with utmost clarity and accuracy, ready to plug into professional visualization operations. With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms.

The 3D Mapping and Modelling Market was valued at USD 8.97 billion, in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms.

Apart from major smartphone OEMs, smartphone component manufacturers are also entering this lucrative market. For instance, Parrot, a global leader in wireless devices for mobile phones, has positioned its consumer drones for 3D modeling, mapping, and agricultural uses.

The advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices is boosting the growth of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market over the forecast period.

Advancement of 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices are positively impacting the growth of the market over the forecast period. 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

