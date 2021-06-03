Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are the Key Players of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?



Press Release

3D Mapping and 3D Modelling

The “3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market” research report provides a complete study about 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • 3D mapping & modeling technologies are one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the highly demanding market. 3D mapping solutions quickly creates 3D maps of the surroundings, with utmost clarity and accuracy, ready to plug into professional visualization operations. With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms. <

    Market Overview:

  • The 3D Mapping and Modelling Market was valued at USD 8.97 billion, in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). With major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs, are entering this market. Online web services players, such as Amazon and Microsoft, have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms.
  • Apart from major smartphone OEMs, smartphone component manufacturers are also entering this lucrative market. For instance, Parrot, a global leader in wireless devices for mobile phones, has positioned its consumer drones for 3D modeling, mapping, and agricultural uses.
  • The advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices is boosting the growth of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market over the forecast period.
  • Advancement of 3D Scanners, 3D Sensors, and Other Acquisition Devices are positively impacting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

    3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Saab AB
  • GOLDENSOFTWARE, LLC
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Intermap Technologies
  • The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.
  • Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).
  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
  • Airbus Defense and Space
  • Cybercity 3D Inc.

    3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

    Reason to Buy 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report:

    • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market.
    • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
    • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
    • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
    • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
    • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

