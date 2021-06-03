Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are the Key Players of Alfalfa Seed Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

The “Alfalfa Seed Market” research report provides a complete study about Alfalfa Seed industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Alfalfa Seed market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • Owing to its high versatility, alfalfa has been used as hay, silage, grazing, green-chop, or rotation crop. The forage seed industry, including that for alfalfa seeds for sowing, is flourishing in developed regions, where the availability of quality forage seeds is high and farmers are willing to pay for the high prices of seeds. The growing demand for forage crops can only be supported with better-quality forage seeds. However, in developing regions, the production for forage crops is negligible.

    Market Overview:

  • The global alfalfa seed market was valued at USD 750.1 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied, and accounted for a share of around 37.6% of the global market.
  • Using hybrid alfalfa seeds, high quality of fodder for animals can be produced, hence providing a better yield in less land, as compared to the non-hybrid seeds production within the same land. The growth in livestock production is likely to create a demand for better forage crops, as there is a high demand for better-quality meat. Farmers are preferring hybrid seeds in order to increase crop production. Generally, the land allocated for forage crops is less, as compared to other crops, and hence the use of hybrid seeds is increasing rapidly in order to overcome challenges, like diminishing cropland and less yield. As the resources and land available for animal food production are less, the best way is to grow fodder using hybrid seeds.

    Alfalfa Seed Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Alforex Seeds LLC
  • DLF International Seeds
  • La Crosse Seed
  • S&W Seed Company
  • Monsanto Company
  • Dyna
  • Gro Seed
  • Forage Genetics International
  • Allied Seed LLC
  • DowDuPont
  • LG Seeds

    Alfalfa Seed Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Alfalfa Seed Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

