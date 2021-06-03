Who are the Key Players of Antibody Production Market? What Key Technologies Used During Forecast Period 2019-2024?

The “Antibody Production Market” research report provides a complete study about Antibody Production industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Antibody Production market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

As per the , antibody production refers to the process of creating a specific antibody. In a broad sense, it consists of various methods, such as upstream, downstream, and filtration. The process involves the preparation of antigen samples, which are injected to the laboratory or farm animals to evoke high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum, which are then recovered from the animal. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major factors for the growth of the antibody production market include the rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, the increase in the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies.

Antibodies are used in the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic diseases. The targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. As there is a rising prevalence of cancer, targeted therapies are getting more attention. For instance, according to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 deaths, due to cancer, in the United States. Some of the examples of monoclonal antibodies used in targeted therapies are bevacizumab, cetuximab, and ipilimumab.

The rising adoption of targeted therapies is expected to propel the overall growth of the antibody production market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increase in R&D activities by most of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in order to develop advanced biologics. The success rates and blockbuster sales of biologics have also made large pharmaceutical companies shift their presence to biopharma. Over the past two decades, the chimerization and humanization of mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) have led to the approval of several for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and transplant rejection.

However, the costs of antibody production and stringent government regulations are expected to impede the growth of the market.

