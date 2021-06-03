Whole Exome Sequencing Market Forecasts 2027 – An Exclusive Report including Products & Service, Technology, Applications and Geography Insights

Whole Exome Sequencing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Products & Service (Systems, Kits, Services); Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Other Technologies); Applications (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Others) and Geography

Whole exome is a genomic technique for sequencing all of the protein-coding region of genes in a genome. Whole exome sequencing (WES) is available to patients who are searching for a unifying diagnosis for multiple medical conditions. Exome sequencing using exome enrichment can efficiently detect coding variants across a wide range of applications, including population genetics, genetic disease and cancer studies.

The whole exome sequencing market is anticipated to grow owning the driving factor such as, increasing applications in clinical diagnosis, high demand for the diagnosis of rare diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, awareness related to exome sequencing and increasing R&D in the field of genomics and others. On the other hand, the emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the whole exome sequencing market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the whole exome sequencing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from whole exome sequencing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for whole exome sequencing market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the whole exome sequencing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key whole exome sequencing market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina, Inc

CENTOGENE AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Macrogen Corp

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

GENEWIZ Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Eurofins Scientifi

Stratos Genomics

The report analyzes factors affecting whole exome sequencing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the whole exome sequencing market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Products & Service

1.3.2 Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Applications

1.3.4 Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY WHOLE EXOME SEQUENCING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS WHOLE EXOME SEQUENCING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

