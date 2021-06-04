(2019-2023) Panel Saw Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Panel Saw Consumption Market Report.

Global Panel Saw market 2018 – 2023 report provides in-depth unique Insights with Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, traders, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Customers, Investors and major Types as well as Applications and Forecast period. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Summary of Panel Saw Market:

Panel saw is a machine with a sliding table which is used to cut large sheet materials into smaller rectangular sections and pieces, often as part of an initial sizing process. It consists of a circular saw and an upright framework that supports the work piece and a track that the circular saw travels along. Unlike a table saw where the work piece is moved past the cutting blade, with a panel saw the operator moves the circular saw across the work piece, with the work piece fixed in place. China occupied 37.14% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 25.65% and 13.71% of the global total industry.

Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 25.95% of the global consumption volume in 2015. ASPC (excluding China) shared 19.59% of global total and Europe Shared 17.06%.Panel saw is mainly in the field such as panel furniture, wood based panel and wood door & floor board, which respectively have around 55.73%, 21.13% and 13.95% of the global total industry in 2015.For industry structure analysis, the panel saw industry is concentrate. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The top ten producers account for about 41.35% of the revenue market.

Over the next five years, projects that Panel Saw will register a 1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 670 million by 2023, from US$ 620 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Panel Saw market:

HOMAG

Schelling

Weinig

Nanxing

KDT

Fulpow

Hendrick

TAI CHAN

MeiJing

Qingdao Sanmu

Panel Saw Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Panel Saw consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Panel Saw market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Panel Saw manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Panel Saw submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Panel Saw market is primarily split into:

Electronic Panel Saw

Reciprocating Panel Saw

Sliding Table Saw

By the end users/application, Panel Saw market report covers the following segments:

Panel Furniture

Wood Based Panel

Wooden Door & Floor Board

Others

In the end, Panel Saw market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

