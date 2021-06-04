5G enterprise Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2027 | China Mobile Limited, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Nokia, SAMSUNG, Verizon

5G enterprise Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking, Network Functions Virtualization); Access Equipment (Radio Node, Service Node (E-Ran), DAS); Services (Platform, Software); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End User (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT and Telecommunications) and Geography

5G (short for 5th Generation) is a term for specific advanced wireless systems.5G technology utilizes a higher-frequency band of the wireless spectrum which allows data to be transferred more rapidly than the lower-frequency band dedicated to 4G. The new 5G networks require many more (albeit smaller) antennas spaced closer together than previous wireless generations. The 5G enterprise market is heavily influenced by driving factors such unified 5G enterprise network to boost cross-industry connection and industrial application development, 5G enterprise connectivity platform to enable several industries with a single system, upsurge in demand for high speed and improved network coverage and growth of software implementation in communication network boosts the market growth. However, the growth of wi-fi communication technology as de-facto connectivity technology among enterprises and lack of authority in managing the corporate network is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: China Mobile Limited, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir, Nokia, SAMSUNG, Verizon

The “Global 5G enterprise market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global 5G enterprise market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 5G enterprise market with detailed market segmentation by core network technology, access equipment, services, organization size and by end user. The global 5G enterprise market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G enterprise market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G enterprise market.

The global 5G enterprise market is segmented on the basis of by core network technology, access equipment, services, organization size and by end user. Based on core network technology the market is segmented as software-defined networking and network functions virtualization. Based on access equipment the market is segmented as radio node, service node (E-Ran) and DAS. On the basis of the services the market is segmented platformand software. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end user the market is segmented as BFSI,media and entertainment ,retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, transportation and logistics ,manufacturing, agriculture and IT and telecommunications

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET LANDSCAPE 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CORE NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ACCESS EQUIPMENT 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – RADIO NODE,SERVICE NODE (E-RAN),DAS 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 5G ENTERPRISE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

