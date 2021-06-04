A-Share Listed Oil, Natural Gas and Coal Exploitation Companies- Profiles and Financial

In 2016, there were 293 companies above designated size (with annual sales revenue of over CNY 20 million) in the oil and natural gas exploitation industry. Added value in the industry decreased by 3.6% YOY. Operational revenue was CNY 785.49 billion, down by 17.3% YOY. Net loss was CNY 54.36 billion, compared to the profit of CNY 85.78 billion the year before. Total assets were CNY 2.26 trillion, down by 3.8%. Completed fixed asset investment was CNY 233.1 billion, down by 31.9%.

In 2016, the industry suffered losses for the first time and witnessed sharp decline in revenues as well. The direct cause of the deterioration of operation in the industry was the plummet of crude oil price. In 2016, international oil prices were still at historical lows. Annual average price of Daqing crude oil (spot) was the lowest since 2004, at 36.97 USD/barrel and down by 21% YOY. Annual average price of Shengli crude oil price was 34.98 USD/barrel, down by 25.4%. Due to the poor profit of oil and gas exploitation, the entire oil and chemical industry found it hard to recover.

In 2016, total production volume of oil and gas in China was 331 million tons (equivalent), decreasing by 3.0%. The production volume of crude oil was 200 million tons, down by 6.9%; natural gas was 136.83 billion m3, up by 2.2%; liquefied natural gas was 6.953 million tons, up by 29.9%. China imported 381 million tons of crude oil and 75.24 billion m3 of natural gas, up by 13.6% and 22.0% YOY respectively.

The production volume of crude coal was 3.364 billion tons, down by 9.4% YOY. In early 2016, the Chinese government reinforced regulation on the production volume of coal. From April, the production volume of coal kept decreasing, enabling demand to gradually catch up with supply. Since September, 2016, the government has been lifting regulations on quantitative production of coal, bringing about pick-up in production volume. In 2016, China imported 256 million tons of coal and exported 8.78 million tons, increasing by 25.2% and 64.5% YOY, respectively. Net import of coal was 247 million tons, increasing by 48 million tons or 24.2% YOY. Affected by supply-demand and rising prices, coal import have remained high since June, 2016 at an average monthly import volume of over 20 million tons.

From 2015 to 2016, coal consumption kept declining, mainly because of decreased consumption in thermal power and steel industries. Operation of coal companies was harder and harder during the four-year downturn after 2012. Although coal prices picked up in the second half of 2016, most coal mines are still suffering losses.

CRI selects 34 oil, natural gas and coal exploitation companies listed in China. The report provides readers with a quick guide to oil, natural gas and coal exploitation companies’ profiles and financial data of Chinese being listed in the recent 10 years.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

