ABPM Devices Market is Expected to Attain Expected Value by End of 2023

The Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (Abpm) Devices Market was valued at $84 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $142 million at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. ABPM devices are medical devices used to measure blood pressure at regular intervals, even while the patient is asleep. ABPM patient monitors are non-invasive instruments used for measuring blood pressure and can be carried over the patient for 24 hours in their own environment. ABPM monitors read the pulse rate to calculate the blood pressure and can be worn either at arms or wrist.

The market is driven majorly due to rise in number of hypertension cases, owing to increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, growth in geriatric population, increase in demand for non-invasive method of measuring blood pressure, and transformation from physician-centered to the patient-centered model are some of the factors that increase the demand for the global ABPM devices market. However, high cost of ABPM devices and lack of awareness about ambulatory blood pressure in emerging countries are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Conversely, rise in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global ABPM devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into arm ABPM devices and wrist ABPM devices. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Segment review

Arm ABPM devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period. It is a small digital blood pressure measuring device, which is attached to a belt around the patient’s body and is connected to a cuff around the upper arm. It can be carried anywhere, anytime and also can be used during sleep. The factors such as high availability of arm ABPM monitors, accuracy of these devices, and high adoption of these devices drive the market growth for arm ABPM monitors. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure, rise in awareness about ABPM, and availability of newer and advanced arm ABPM devices further boost the market growth in the near future.

Geographic Review

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the analysis period. The key factors that drive the growth of this market include increase in pool of patient population, rise in prevalence of different types of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and high adoption of non-invasive methods for measuring blood pressure. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to focus of key players in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Snapshot of LAMEA ABPM Devices Market

Rise in focus of market vendors on emerging markets, namely, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to boost the market growth. According to a study in June 2017, by Wits University, scientists revealed that South Africa has the highest prevalence of hypertension in Southern Africa. Moreover, they estimated that there is 15% prevalence of hypertension in the west of Southern Africa and 25% in the east of Southern Africa. Hence, people in these areas are prone to encounter hypertension during their lifetime. Thus, LAMEA offers a huge customer base to the manufacturers of the ABPM devices market.

The key players operating in this market include Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Schiller AG, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.), GE Company, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation, and BPL Group.

Other players involve Mortara Instrument, Inc., Daray Medical, Omron Healthcare Company, and Microlife Corporation.

Key Benefits for Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market:

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Key Market Segments:

