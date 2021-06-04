Agricultural Drone Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2024

A fresh report titled “Agricultural Drone Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Agricultural Drone Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Agricultural drones are being used in a variety of agricultural applications such as soil & field analysis, planting, crop spraying, crop monitoring, irrigation, and health assessment. Drones these days are capable of allowing farmers, and the drone pilots to increase efficiency in certain aspects of the farming process. From crop monitoring to planting, livestock management, crop spraying, irrigation mapping, and more, drones are becoming an essential part of modern agriculture. The world agricultural drone market was totaled at a value of USD XXXX Million in 2018 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% through the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Drones are used in various fields ranging from the military, humanitarian relief, disaster management to agriculture, out of which, the agricultural application is expected to thrive at a remarkable pace in upcoming years. The world is facing food security challenges, more than 815 million people are chronically hungry around the world. In order to tackle this challenge, farming communities and others involved in agriculture are adopting modern agriculture methods such as precision farming and others. This rapid adoption of modern agriculture has boosted the demand for advanced agricultural technologies such as agricultural robots, agriculture drones, and others.

Rapid commercialization of agriculture is a key factor which is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture. agronomists, agricultural engineers, and farmers are adopting agricultural drones to gain more efficient crop insights and to more accurately plan and manage their operations. Since the early introduction of drones in agriculture, drones have come a long way and are offering remarkable aid to the farmers.

Drones are continuously proving their capabilities in agricultural applications, even in those applications which were very tough to be done by traditional methods such as spraying taller crops, access to difficult terrain, spraying under or around power lines pylons and others. Apart from this, the hype of digital agriculture is also growing at an unprecedented rate across each region. This digital revolution in agriculture will allow a step-change in the optimum adoption of agricultural techs such as drones in the coming years. Factors such as growing population and rapidly shrinking arable land area are also encouraging the adoption of new tools which can unlock multiple benefits for the farmer.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Drone Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Drone

– – – Fixed Wing

– – – Hybrid

– – – Rotary Blade

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Imaging

– – – Data Management

– – – Data Analytics

– – – Others

By Application

– Field Mapping

– – – Weed Detection

– – – Crop Health Monitoring

– – – Others

– Variable Rate Application

– Crop Scouting

– Livestock

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as;

– DJI Innovation

– Aerovironment, Inc.

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Precisionhawk

– Parrot SA

– Yamaha

– Honeycomb Corporation

– Agribotix, LLC

– Skycision, Inc.

– Raptor Maps

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Agricultural Drone Market

3. Global Agricultural Drone Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Agricultural Drone Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Agricultural Drone Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)

9. Global Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Drone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.1. Fixed Wing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.2. Hybrid Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.3. Rotary Blade Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.1. Imaging Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.2. Data Management Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.3. Data Analytics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Field Mapping Application

10.4.1. Weed Detection Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.4.2. Crop Health Monitoring Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.4.3. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.5. Variable Rate Application Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.6. Crop Scouting Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.7. Livestock Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

Continue…

