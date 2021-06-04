AMOLED Display Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

According to ‘Market Research Future’ report ” AMOLED Display Market for Semiconductor by Display Type, Display Size, Embedded Technology, Display Type (Flexible, Transparent, 3D), By Material (Polymer, Glass), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare) – Global Forecast 2023″, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period $14 Billion in 2018.

The AMOLED Display Market is the key drivers of AMOLED display market is its utilization in consumer electronics product such as smartphones, monitors, smart watches, television and others, focus on AMOLED standardization, boom in consumer electronics sector, organized retail market and growing population are significant drivers of the AMOLED display market

AMOLED Display Market – Key Players

The prominent players in the AMOLED Display market are – AU Optronics (Taiwan), Beijing Opto-Electronics (China), LG Display (Korea), Chimei Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Dresden Microdisplay (Germany), Samsung Display (Korea), Sharp Corp. (Japan), and Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

AMOLED Display Market – Overview

The escalated level of demand has led to the widespread application of AMOLED screens in mobile phones, laptops, and television which is fuelled by the end user demand. Market reports associated with the semiconductors and electronics sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market for AMOLED Display Market is anticipated to achieve revenues worth USD 14 Billion by 2023 while expanding at an 18% CAGR in the forecast period.

As an AMOLED uses a TFT which comprises of a storage capacitor which maintains the line pixel states which permits large size displays is an effective factor that is increasing the rate of adoption of AMOLEDs. The rapidly increasing pace of technological development is creating a conducive environment for innovations in the market. The market is also capitalizing on the growing sales of smart devices, televisions, etc. Moreover, factors such as the emphasis on AMOLED standardization, the surge in the consumer electronics sector, organized retail market and growing population globally are projected to power the development of the market during the forecast period.

AMOLED Display Market – Segmental Analysis

The AMOLED Display Market is segmented on the basis of application, material and display type. The segment on the basis of display type comprises of flexible, conventional and transparent 3D. The segmentation of material, the market is segmented into glass, glass substrate and polymer. The application-based segmentation of the market consists of consumer electronics, retail, automotive, healthcare, and others.

AMOLED Display Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market for LED lighting covers regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Speedy technological progress through diverse industries has motivated the market of OLED lighting market in the Asia Pacific region followed by the European region. The European region controlled the major share of the LED lighting market and is set to control the global marketplace. This development is primarily accredited to the increasing demand for outdoor application balanced with the stringent energy efficiency regulation.

Competitive Analysis

The market appeal and contenders’ dynamics are substantially augmented by the strategies that are being exploited by market players. The market displays an increased potential for evolving at a fast pace. The enhanced financial liquidity of the contestants within the market has improved thereby proving new opportunities for the expansion of the market. The market is incredibly well-defined in terms of segments concerning the product as well as the users that are in the market. The long run viability of the market is highly dependent on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are engaged by market players. The product range of the market has developed immensely in contrast to the past few years, thus making the market more profitable for current and new contenders.

Industry Updates:

Oct 2017 BOE recently stated that its factory in Chengdu is set for the large scale production of the 6th gen flexible AMOLED screens. With this change, specialists believe that the Chinese producer will kick-start a new age in the worldwide AMOLED display industry. BOE’s 6th gen flexible AMOLED factory is China’s first entirely flexible AMOLED production line, and it is also the world’s second mass manufacturing facility of the sixth generation flexible AMOLED display. It is also noted that the production of this AMOLED screen will primarily concentrate on medium-sized and small smartphones, and mobile phone producers who demand this display the most are OPPO, Xiaomi, VIVO, ZTE, Nubia, Huawei,and others. Huawei is said to be BOE’s first customer.

