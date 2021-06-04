Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Research Report 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Research Report 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

About Amorphous Fluoropolymer:

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Key Players:

  • Chemours
  • AGC
  • Solvay

    Amorphous Fluoropolymer market is a growing market into the Chemical & Material sector at present years. The Amorphous Fluoropolymer has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Types:

  • Solid
  • Solution

    Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Applications:

  • Optical Applications
  • Electrical Applications
  • Chemical Applications
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the past several years, global amorphous fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.04% from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer was around 1666 Kg.
  • Amorphous fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, optical applications, electrical applications and chemical applications etc. Optical application is the largest application of amorphous fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.96% in 2017.
  • Major producers of amorphous fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of amorphous fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.66% of global production in 2017. Solvay accounts for 29.71% of Global production and AGC accounts for 25.63% of global production in 2017.
  • Global amorphous fluoropolymer market would grow with CAGR of 4.19% from 2019 to 2025. Annual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer would reach to 2322 Kg in 2025. In the future, the consumption in optical applications would be the growth point in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Amorphous Fluoropolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Amorphous Fluoropolymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

