Animal Feed Additives Market Trends & Forecast to 2024

Animal Feed Additives Market is likely to generate over USD 25 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing consumer demand for meat products as a source for protein and nutrients along with rising concern towards livestock health & safety should drive animal feed additives market demand. These products act as catalyst preventing diseases, improving weight gain, digestion, conversion rate and overall health.

Rising concerns towards disease outbreaks in livestock suffering from swine flu, bird flu, infections and avian influenza should drive animal feed additives market demand. Increasing concern for safety and quality of meat & meat products should prompt growing demand for specialty additives adding to global demand.

U.S. animal feed additives market should grow significantly at a rate of over 3% by 2024 due to strong demand for quality & safe meat products. Stringent food & safety regulations pertaining to standardized meat and milk products along with ban on meat and bone meal should amplify regional product demand.

Pigment animal feed additives market size should gain about 4.5% during projected timeframe. Its ability to improve palatability and appeal to improve feed efficacy should drive industry size. Growing industrialization of pork, aquaculture and poultry business on a global scale should drive product demand.

Animal feed additives market demand from aquaculture application should grow steadily to surpass 155 kilo tons by 2024. Amino acids are one of the important ingredients in aquafeed additives as fish and prawns are not able to synthesize proteins into amino acids which include tryptophan, lysine, methionine, and threonine. Vitamins also form importance source of diet for shrimp & fish to enhance disease resistance and improve defense mechanism.

Stringent regulations and policies towards ban on use of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) increases demand for natural growth promoters owing to bioaccumulation and building resistance towards medical antibiotics which should propel animal feed additives market. Increasing emphasis towards standardizing meat products should drive demand for antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids further bolstering animal feed additives demand.

Probiotics animal feed additives market size should grow significantly at a rate of over 5.5% during forecast timeframe as it helps in enhancing gut & intestinal health in swine, poultry and cattle being dietary supplement. It comprises of live micro-organism strains which maintains microbial flora in gastrointestinal tract in animals improving digestion and feed efficacy propelling industry growth.

Enzymes animal feed additives market size should create revenues over USD 750 million by 2024 owing to the exceptional ability to convert nutrients into energy. It breaks down feed into smaller components by binding into the feed substrates improving productivity and livestock health, thus driving animal feed additives market.

Germany animal feed additives market size should grow significantly during forecast timeframe due to raising living standards along with spurring meat demands from packaged food sector. High economic standards coupled with busy working schedule should further strengthen demand for packaged food implying animal feed additives market growth.

Animal feed additives market demand from pet food applications should surpass 160 kilo tons by 2024. Pets needs nutrition & special care for strengthening their joints, improving metabolism, and protecting hair & skin coats. Vitamins, pigments, flavors, antioxidants and probiotics are the prominently used in pet food. Vitamins helps to enable in maintaining body functions and provides essential nutrients needed for growth of pet animals.

Global animal feed additives market share is moderately fragmented with market players including Novus International, DSM, Kaesler Nutrition, Kemin, Cargill and ADM. Companies focus in developing application scope for products along with expanding production capacity through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. It also helps them expand their product marketing reach to various other regions.