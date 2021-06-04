Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Key Players In Global Region With Market Share in Services sector Projection To 2023
About Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of providing secure packaging to products for reducing counterfeiting or imitation, thereby improving the safety of packaged goods. Anti-counterfeit packaging helps companies reduce losses incurred from counterfeiting and maintain their brand image. Governments in a number of nations are taking strong steps to stop counterfeiting and spread awareness among consumers to identify and to not buy counterfeit products. The practice of counterfeiting is more often seen in developing countries as consumers are not aware of the product authentication process. Consumers in remote or urban areas are the major buyers of counterfeit products owing to the lack of awareness about product authentication. Hence, anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies will help consumers to buy authentic and reliable products.
Market analysts forecast the global anti-counterfeit packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% during the period 2018-2023.
Market driver
- Demand from emerging nations.
Market challenge
- Inefficient anti-counterfeiting technologies.
Market trend
- Increase in adoption of chipless printable RFID technology.
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market size.
The report splits the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa Region. The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of –
- Alien Technology
- AlpVision
- Avery Dennison
- SICPA
- Zebra Technologies
- Advanced Track & Trace
- Advanced Traceability Solutions
- Aesica Pharmaceuticals
- Angstrom Technologies
- Applied DNA Sciences
- ATL Security Label Systems
- Atlantic Zeiser
- Authentix
- CFC International
- Colorcon
- Covectra
- Digimarc
- EM Microelectronic
- Essentra
- Everest Holovisions
- Flint Group
- Honeywell
- Impinj
- Ingenia Technology
- Interfarma
- Intermec
- International Ink
- Clarivate Analytics
- MicroTag Temed
- Morpho
- NanoGuardian
- NovaVision
- OpSec Security
- Prooftag
- ScanSource
- Schreiner ProSecure
- SCT International
- SMARTRAC
- Sun Chemical
- Systech
- TAGSYS
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TraceLink
- TruTag Technologies
- UPM Raflatac
- Verance
- Verayo
- WISeKey
- YottaMark.
The CAGR of each segment in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.
Influencing Factors of Market:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,
- Market Drivers: Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.
- Market Size: Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data: Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.
This Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market research is the result of
- Quantitative analysis: – Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape.
- Qualitative analysis: – Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis.
- Primary research: –Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders.
- Secondary research: – Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Manufacturers/suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision makers.
- Data synthesis: – Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights.
- Data validation: – Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.
Other Analyses: Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Housing Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.
