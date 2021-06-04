Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2019-2024 Segmentation, Demands, Top Key Players, Regional Growth

GIVE US A TRY

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2019-2024 Segmentation, Demands, Top Key Players, Regional Growth

0
Press Release

Automatic Transfer Switches

GlobalAutomatic Transfer Switches Market reports cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. The Automatic Transfer Switches market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Manufactures:

  • GE
  • Eaton
  • Cummins
  • KOHLER
  • ABB
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Vertiv
  • GENERAC
  • Socomec
  • Thomson Power Systems

    About Automatic Transfer Switches:

    An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

    Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813835

    Automatic Transfer Switches Market report also include data type such as capacity, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.

    The Global Automatic Transfer Switches market is a growing market into Chemical & Material sector at present years. The Automatic Transfer Switches has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Major Highlights of Automatic Transfer Switches Market report:

    • Automatic Transfer Switches Market Overview
    • Industry Chain Analysis
    • Manufacturing Analysis of Automatic Transfer Switches
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Sales Market Forecast
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
    • Regional Market Forecast

    Enquire before Purchasing this Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813835  

    This report studies Automatic Transfer Switches in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

    Automatic Transfer Switches Market Types:

  • Open transition
  • Closed transition
  • Static transfer switch (STS)
  • Others

    Automatic Transfer Switches Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

    Scope of Report:

  • Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.
  • Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.
  • The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world’s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.
  • The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.
  • The worldwide market for Automatic Transfer Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automatic Transfer Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The Automatic Transfer Switches market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automatic Transfer Switches market for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for Automatic Transfer Switches from the key regions.

    Key questions answered in the report:

    • What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends? What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
    • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

    Number of Pages: 119

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813835

    The Automatic Transfer Switches Market analysis and specialists gives knowledge of Automatic Transfer Switches industry by patterns, showcase size, offers and income which are the key components recorded in the report.

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Automatic Transfer Switches Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Automatic Transfer Switches industry.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Report: DC Electric Motors Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional by Forecast to 2025

    Post Views: 89

    • Tags: , , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror