Automotive Air Purifier Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corp., 3M, Denso Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell International, Panasonic

Automotive air purifiers use HEPA filters, electrostatics, photo-catalysts, and UV lamp technologies to remove impurity from the air inside the cabin and revive the air by emitting negative ions. Demand for clean & purified air toxin-free air and increasing pollution level across the globe are boosting the market growth. High adoption in luxury vehicle segment is anticipated to drive the automotive air purifier market.

A rise in public awareness related to healthcare, various environmental effects of pollution is largely driving the automotive air purifier market. Also, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and globalization are driving the automotive air purifier market. However, high cost and non-standardization of the air purification system are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, increase sales of vehicles in emerging countries is the key opportunity for the automotive air purifier market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. 3M

2. Denso Corporation

3. Eureka Forbes

4. Honeywell International Inc

5. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

6. MAHLE GmbH

7. MANN+HUMMEL

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Robert Bosch GmbH

10. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

The “Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive air purifier market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, vehicle class and geography. The global automotive air purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive air purifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive air purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and vehicle class. Based on technology, the market is segmented as HEPA, activated carbon, photo catalytic, and ionic filter. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into purifier, ionizer, and hybrid. Based in vehicle class the market is segmented as class A/B, class C, class D, class E, class F, and SUVs.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive air purifier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive air purifier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive air purifier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive air purifier market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive air purifier market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive air purifier market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive air purifier in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive air purifier market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive air purifier companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

