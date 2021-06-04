Automotive Airbag Electronics Market Explored in the Latest Research by Nihon Plast Co, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Safety Systems

An airbag is a system in a vehicle which is designed to inflate at the time of the collision. It consists of the airbag cushion, inflation module, a flexible fabric bag, and impact sensor. Increasing concern about safety features in-vehicle is the prime factor, which is boosting the market. The growing popularity of automotive electronics, such as smart airbag, is also fueling the automotive airbag electronics market.

Rising demand for safer, efficient driving system in vehicles and stringent government regulation for vehicle safety is primarily driving the automotive airbag electronics market. Additionally, automation, IIoT, and advanced sensors are deploying in airbag electronic system, which is also driving the market. Furthermore, a rapid increase in automobiles sales in developing countries, and a growing demand for electric vehicles, and pedestrian protection airbags are creating huge opportunities for the automotive airbag electronics market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014762



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

2. Autoliv Inc

3. Continental AG

4. DENSO CORPORATION

5. Hyundai Mobis

6. Joyson Safety Systems.

7. Nihon Plast Co, Ltd.

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Automotive Airbag Electronics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive airbag electronics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle class and geography. The global automotive airbag electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive airbag electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive airbag electronics market is segmented on the basis of product type and vehicle class. Based on product type, the market is segmented as airbag control unit and sensor. On the basis of the vehicle class the market is segmented into class A/B, class C, class D, class E, class F, and SUVS.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive airbag electronics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive airbag electronics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive airbag electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive airbag electronics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive airbag electronics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive airbag electronics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive airbag electronics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive airbag electronics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive airbag electronics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014762



Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Automotive Airbag Electronics Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Automotive Airbag Electronics Market – By Vehicle Class

1.3.3 Automotive Airbag Electronics Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE AIRBAG ELECTRONICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTOMOTIVE AIRBAG ELECTRONICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876