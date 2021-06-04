Automotive Climate Control Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2017 to 2025

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Introduction

Climate control in a car is a system that keeps the temperature inside the car comfortable and moderate for the passengers. It is also called as integrated Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system or HVAC system. An automobile has to be operated in various weather conditions and subjected to environmental changes such as scorching heat, snow and heavy downpours. The function of the automotive climate control is to maintain a comfortable temperature irrespective of the external climatic conditions. The key function is to provide fresh air from outside into the cabin, recirculate the cabin air and pass it through HVAC back into the cabin.

HVAC system was first introduced in 1960s and was considered as a great feature at that time. Today, air conditioners are fitted in almost all the entry-level vehicles but the desire for more comfort and luxury has led to the development of advanced automotive climate control system. Automotive climate control is a complex system and comprises of five components- evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver and fluid transport with expansion device. Evaporator is a heat exchange device that performs two important functions of heat absorption and boiling of all the refrigerant to vapour. Compressor is said to be the heart of any air conditioning system. It circulates the refrigerant gas and compresses the vapour to high superheat vapour. It performs the critical function of superheating, circulation and removal of latent heat. The condenser cools the ambient air and liquefies the refrigerant gas.

The growing popularity of multi-zone climate control in luxury cars will propel the automotive climate control market growth.

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the global automotive climate control market can be segmented as:

Automatic

Manual

Automatic technology is used in high-end luxury cars where a computer is used to provide exacting climate controls. This system can be used in passenger vehicles, LCV and HCV.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive climate control market can be segmented as:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Region Wise Outlook

As of 2015, APEJ leads the global automotive climate control market, owing to increasing population, rapid industrialisation and aggressive expansion of manufacturing sector. North America and Eastern Europe are another prominent markets exhibiting steady growth in terms of demand for automotive climate control. Countries such as the U.S, Germany, China, Japan and India have significant market shares. Middle East, Latin America and Africa are expected to have decent shares and are expected to expand with significant CAGRs over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive climate control market identified across the value chain include:

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Mahle GmbH

Valeo SA

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Japanese Climate Systems Corporation

Air International Thermal Systems

Subros Limited

Eberspächer Group

