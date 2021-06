Automotive Head Up Display Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2017 to 2025

Automotive Head-Up Display Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the automotive head-up display market is the rampant growth of automotive industry across the world. Moreover, changing lifestyle coupled with increasing preference over digital technology are also amongst the major factor that are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive head-up display market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the characteristics such as navigation map, alert signals, advance driver assisted system (ADAS) has led the various car manufacturers to adopt the automotive head-up display with ease of functioning. However, storage space requirement for automotive head up display along with high installation cost may restrain the growth in mid segment cars.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market– Market Segmentation:

Global automotive head-up display market is segmented on the basis of automotive head up display type and Application. On the basis of automotive head up display type, the market can be segmented into wind shield projected and combiner projected. Wind shield projected segment accounts for the largest share of the overall automotive head-up display market. On the basis of application, automotive head-up display market can be segmented into premium cars, luxury cars and mid segment cars. Premium cars followed by luxury are expected to maintain the highest market share in global automotive head-up display market over the forecast period.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global automotive head-up display market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global automotive head-up display market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, APAC dominates the global automotive head-up display market and the trend is expected follow the same over the forecast period due to rising disposable income in countries such as India and China coupled stringent rules and regulation relating to safety concern. Apart from this, the extensive evolution of the automotive industry in the growing economies is expected to boost further the sales of automotive head-up display market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to follow APAC in global automotive head-up display market over the forecast period. Rest of the world is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the automotive head-up display market are BMW AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Microvision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon corporation and Yazaki Corporation.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, material type and end-use.

