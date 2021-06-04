Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and CAGR Status

Global “Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market” discusses developmental plans & policies, cost structures, manufacturing processes within the Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market. The study further describes the important aspect based on the figures of gross margin, revenue, price, cost as well as supply, consumption & import/export with respect to key regions.

About Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror

The intelligent rearview mirror combines a high-resolution camera that can check rear traffic conditions using a rearview mirror with an in-built LCD monitor that displays images from the camera. The LCD monitor and mirror can be used in unison, with drivers switching between the two depending on their preference.Our analysts forecast the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market to register a CAGR of 70.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment by Regions: –

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

South Africa

Others

Further in the report, Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analyzed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Market Driver

Growing popularity of premium SUVs

Market Challenge

High cost associated with intelligent rearview mirror

Market Trend

Budding interest among prominent automotive OEMs

Top Manufacturers:

Gentex

Ficosa Internacional SA

Magna

Murakami

Honda (Honda (HondaLockMfg))