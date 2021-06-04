Automotive Wheel Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth In Coming Years!!

The global automotive wheel market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the emerging technologies in vehicle standards, which propel its adoption globally. The global automotive wheel market is projected to witness extensive growth, especially in the emerging economies, owing to the increase in vehicle population and rise in government initiatives such as investment in R&D in automotive manufacturing, which further propel the growth. The global automotive wheel market was valued at $30,011.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $47,355.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The wheel is an essential part of a motor vehicle, whose demand is directly connected to the automotive industry. Wheels should be strong enough to bear the vehicle weight and withstand forces caused by the operation. The automotive wheel market is in a growth phase due to an increase in demand for lightweight wheels that have the same strength as steel wheels alongside having high thermal stability & ductility. Strength-to-weight ratio and better fuel consumption are the factors that are considered during the production of automotive wheels.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive wheel market owing to the extensive growth of automobiles in the region. Passenger cars have greater penetration in this region, owing to an increase in the road infrastructure development in the region, which is expected to propel the market growth. Canada is the eleventh largest producer of vehicles, globally. In 2017, the sales of the smallest crossover in Canada increased to 66%, which was the largest increase in any vehicle segment for sub-compact and compact passenger car segment.

In 2017, the alloy sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive wheel market. In 2017, the passenger car segment generated the highest revenue among the other vehicle types in the global automotive wheel market.

The major players operating in the global automotive wheel market include Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, United Wheels Group, CLN Group, Borbet, Topy Industries Limited, and Accuride Corporation.

Automotive Wheel Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

lloy (Aluminum & Magnesium)A

Steel

Carbon Fiber

By Vehicle Type

senger CarPas

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By End User

nal Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)Origi

Aftermarket

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



