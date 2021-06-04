Baby Food Market is registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2015-2020 | Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organic, Hain Celestial Group

Baby Food Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $72.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2015-2020. Milk formula stands out as the largest segment, primarily fueled by the growing awareness towards baby nutrition and a decrease in breast feeding among the working women population. Prepared baby food is identified as the most promising product segment in this market. Presently, supermarkets account for the largest sales channel in the market, however, over the forecast period, the segment of small grocery retailers is estimated to register the fastest growth rate. Asia Pacific is the highest revenue generating region in the baby food market; and is estimated to register highest CAGR of 7.7% during 2015 -2020.

Types of baby foods include Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby food such as baby snacks and beverages. Among these food products, the Milk formula segment alone contributes to nearly 2/3rd of the market, in terms of value. Dominance of this product category in the market is primarily supplemented by the global demand for milk formula, growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and the changing lifestyles. Further, a significant increase in the count of working women population is a key factor driving the market growth, especially in developing Asian countries. Cow milk based formulas are gaining large adoption in emerging economies.

Key Players:

Nestle, , Danone, , Mead Johnson, , Abbott laboratories , , Hero-Group, , Perrigo Company , , Bellamy Organics, , Hain Celestial Group, , Campbell soups, , Friesland Campina

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660146/sample

Prepared baby food is the second largest market globally and is expected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing time constraints among parents are the key factors propelling the increased adoption of prepared baby food. Presently, the demand for prepared baby food is largely limited to developed countries, however, over the forecast period, a considerable adoption would be witnessed in developing countries. Presently, demand for dried baby foods is moderate and would gain a steady pace over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of dried food with nutritionally balanced content is a key factor driving the demand for dried baby food products market.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Baby Food Market Size

2.2 Baby Food Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Baby Food Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Baby Food Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Baby Food Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Baby Food Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Baby Food Sales by Product

4.2 Global Baby Food Revenue by Product

4.3 Baby Food Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Baby Food Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660146/buy/5540

Key findings of Baby Food Market:

The growth of the baby food market is largely supplemented by the growing awareness for nutrition, rise in organized retail marketing, urbanization and a considerable increase in the count of working women population

The segment of milk formula would go on to occupy the largest market share followed by the product segment of prepared foods

China, India and Indonesia are the most promising markets and would grow significantly over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during 2015 2020

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]