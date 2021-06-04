Biofertilizer Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2024

A fresh report titled “Biofertilizer Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Biofertilizer Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Biofertilizers are living organisms that increase the nutrients of host plants when applied to their seeds, plant surface or soil by colonizing the rhizosphere of the plant. Since bio-fertilizers are completely environment-friendly and more cost-effective as compared to chemical fertilizers, their demand is rising in both organic and traditional farming methods. The world bio-fertilizers market was totaled at a value of USD XXXX Million in 2018 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% through the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Pollution and contamination of soil are one of the major concerns in today’s world. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture has caused greater harm to the environment. Waterway pollution, chemical burn, increased air pollution, soil acidification, and mineral depletion are major adverse effects of chemical fertilizers. In order to restrict such harmful effects of chemical fertilizers, the world is now willing to opt for organic farming methods. Organic farming involves the use of Biofertilizers because they are completely environment-friendly.

As the organic market continues to grow worldwide, it is expected that the demand for bio-fertilizers will also rise. Organic farming is known for healthy food, healthy soils, healthy plants, and healthy environments a priority along with crop productivity. Organic farmers use biofertilizer inputs and management practices to improve soil quality and build soil organic matter. As the number of organic producers is rising, biofertilizer consumption is expected to thrive in the coming years. In 2017, 2.9 million organic producers were reported, which is 5 percent more than in 2016. India continues to be the country with the highest number of producers (835,200), followed by Uganda (210,352), and Mexico (210,000).

Governments have been implementing the scheme for the promotion of bio-fertilizers through training, demonstration and supply of efficient culture for production of bio-fertilizers. Governments are initiating lots of new projects in regard to promote the use of biofertilizers in agriculture to increase the productivity of various plants and vegetables. Rising awareness among farmers and planters in the use of biofertilizers has fostered the demand for bio-fertilizers. However, Biofertilizers demand is much higher than the availability, but strong demand for the biofertilizers and awareness for use of biofertilizers have paved way for the fertilizer manufacturers and new entrepreneurs to get into biofertilizer production. Despite exceptional benefits, there are several issues associated with the implementation of bio-fertilizers. Lack of standardization of biofertilizers, less productivity and others are key issues which are hampering the market of global biofertilizers market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of biofertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Pure & mixed liquid fermentations

– Dispersible Granule

– Pellet

– Powder

By Type

– Nitrogen-fixing

– Phosphate-solubilizing

– Potash-mobilizing

– Others

By Micro-organism

– Azotobacter

– Rhizobium

– Azospirillum

– Cyanobacteria

– Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria & Fungi

– Rhizobacteria

– Others

By Application

– Soil Treatment

– Seed Treatment

– Others

By Crop

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Pulses & Oilseeds

– Cereal & Grains

– Fiber Crops

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market Key Players such as

– Sigma AgriScience

– Bayer Crop Science

– Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

– Bio Green USA, Inc.

– Fertoz Ltd.

– Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

– Sushila Bio-Fertilizer Company (SuBiCo) Pvt. Ltd

– Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

– Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

– Lallemand Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Biofertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Biofertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Biofertilizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Biofertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Biofertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Biofertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Biofertilizer Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Biofertilizer Market 2017

7.2. Global Biofertilizer Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Biofertilizer Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Biofertilizer Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Biofertilizer Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Biofertilizer Market

11. Global Biofertilizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

