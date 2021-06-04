Biomarker Technologies Market is projected to reach at a USD $58,508 million Forecast by 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Biomarker Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, and Instruments), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Immunoassay, and Others), and Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine), and Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Biomarker Technologies Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The biomarker technologies market accounted for $21,594 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $58,508 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5288



Biomarker is a biological marker, which indicates a substance or a physical event. These indicated substances or events can be measured and the measurements can be further used for the detection of diseases, a physiological change, response to a treatment and a psychological condition. Biomarker technologies are different techniques, which are employed for testing various diseases. These technologies employ the use of different products to measure a biomarker. Reagents and assays are used in various biomarker technologies such as next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and others. These biomarker technologies are used in various fields of science such as drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Majorly biomarkers are used to detect diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and others.

Rise in prevalence of various diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cancers, and infectious disease boosts the growth of this market. In addition, the rise in research related to drug discovery, increase in healthcare expenditure, and surge in use of personalized medicine are some other factors that contribute toward the growth of this market. The rise in awareness toward the need of early detection of various diseases such as cancers and high growth potential in emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment required for biomarker discovery restricts the growth of the biomarker technologies market.

The biomarker technologies market is segmented based on product, technology, application, indication, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, and instruments. The consumables segment is further bifurcated into reagents and assays. Based on technology, the market is divided into polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, immunoassays, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into drug discovery, diagnostics and personalized medicine. Based on indication, the market is divided into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Based on region, the biomarker technologies market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biomarker technologies market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– In-depth analysis of biomarker technologies such as polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, immunoassay and others is carried out in the report.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Consumables

– – – Assay

– – – Reagent

– Instruments

By Technology

– Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

– Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

– Immunoassay

– Others

By Application

– Drug Discovery

– Diagnostics

– Personalized Medicine

By Indication

– Cancer

– Infectious Diseases

– Autoimmune Disorders

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Illumina, Inc.

– LI-COR, Inc.

– Merck KGAA

– PERKINELMER INC.

– QIAGEN

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/biomarker-technologies-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Biomarker technologies Industry/Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of supplier

3.2.2. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.2.4. High intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Low threat of new entrant

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis of Biomarker technologies, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.4. Market evolution/Industry roadmap

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global biomarker technologies market

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Rise in prevalence of various diseases

3.8.1.2. Surge in R&D activities in healthcare coupled with rise in adoption of early toxicity testing

3.8.1.3. Advantages offered by biomarker in drug development

3.8.1.4. Increase in genome mapping programs

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. High initial capital investments required for biomarker discovery

3.8.2.2. Lack of awareness regarding the use of biomarker technologies

3.8.3. Opportunity

3.8.3.1. High potential of the emerging economies

3.8.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES

4.1. Overview

4.2. Consumables

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Reagents

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Assays

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Instruments

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Immunoassay

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Drug Discovery

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis by country

6.3. Diagnostics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis by country

6.4. Personalized Medicine

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY INDICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cancer

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis by country

7.3. Infectious Diseases

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis by country

7.4. Autoimmune Disorders

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis by country

7.5. Cardiovascular Disorders

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.2. Market analysis by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.2. Market analysis by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5288

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com