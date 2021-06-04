Blue Biotechnology Market to Register Steady Growth By 2023

Blue Biotechnology Market Overview:

With three-quarters of the world being covered by the sea, scientists have realized that aquatic and marine organisms can become a good source of energy and new drugs. This belief has formed the foundation of blue biotechnology. Diverse organisms in the sea are awaiting exploration for their substantial potential. In blue biotechnology, technological advancements are seeking to bridge the gap between the oceanic source and the end product. The global blue biotechnology market is expecting a robust growth during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a well-analyzed report. This report includes chief drivers that can play integral roles in enhancing the blue technology market prospect of the sector. The energy sector can gain much from this field of research. Studying genomes of marine organisms can contribute much in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The future can witness the rise of genetically modified sea organisms.

However, these types of researches can severely impact the sea life by causing pollution which would then directly trigger atmospheric changes. This can hinder the blue biotechnology market during the forecast period. But several NGOs and government initiatives are already having their focus fixed on finding a solution for such pollutions owing to which the blue biotechnology market would not lag behind during the review period.

Blue Biotechnology Industry News:

Led by GEOMAR, Baltic Blue Biotechnology Alliance Consortium has developed an algae-based cosmetic for round-the-clock use. They have named it Berrichi and are introducing other cosmetics as well that are derived from the Baltic Sea.

Gran Canaria has recently received USD 1.5 million to set up a high technology incubator in Arinaga. The site would be a blending point for technological innovation, blue biotechnology, and aquaculture.

Blue Biotechnology Market Segmentation:

The global blue biotechnology market can be segmented by products, application, and end-user.

Product-wise, the blue biotechnology market comprises enzymes, pharma products, bulk chemicals, biopolymers, and others.

Application-based segmentation of the blue biotechnology market includes bio-engineering, genomics, vaccine development, drug discovery and others

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, laboratories, and others.

Blue Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation of the global blue biotechnology market includes namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are ruling the market with North America fetching in considerable revenue. The region is well aware of the benefits of this sector and is focusing much on developing vaccines from marine organisms. Major companies are also based out of this region giving the latter remarkable foothold in the global market.

Europe assumes the second position and invests heavily in blue biotechnology to develop drugs. The APAC, on the other hand, is facing blows from lack of knowledge regarding this sector. However, its growth during the forecast period will be steady The MEA region owns the least share with technical inferiority and inadequate medical facilities adversely impacting the market growth.

Blue Biotechnology Market Competitive Landscape:

The highly competitive market is currently experiencing several mergers and strategies that are projecting growth for the future market. For instance, Croda International Plc, manufacturers of specialty chemicals, acquired Nautilus Biosciences Canada Inc, a marine biotechnology company. Others are banking on funding. Monsanto fund providing Donald Danforth Plant Science Center USD 15million can be considered exemplary.

Some of the key players in the global blue biotechnology market are GlycoMar (Scotland), Aker BioMarine (Norway), Marinova (Australia), Samudra Biopharma Pvt. Ltd (India), New England Biolabs (US), Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd. (India), PML Applications Ltd. (UK), Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sea Run Holdings, Inc. (US), PICES (Canada), GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India), Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (US), Shell Marine Products (US), Sanosil Biotech (India), and others.

