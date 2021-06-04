Buckwheat Extract Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to

Buckwheat extract refers to the natural product extracted from the seed of Fagopyrum Tartaricum. It is widely cultivated in Russia, China, and the Ukraine. It is used as an ingredient in the food products or dietary supplements. Addition of buckwheat extract in the food products helps in reduction of blood sugar and cholesterol level. Buckwheat is highly rich in insoluble fiber, hence decrease the possibility of developing gallstones. The magnesium and vitamin E levels in buckwheat also provides protection against asthma. High iron content in buckwheat extract also help in the formation of red blood cells. It plays a vital role in strengthening the immunity system. It relieves pain and detoxify the body. It is also used in the treatment of diabetes and coronary heart disease. Owing to the high levels of phytonutrients in buckwheat extract, it is highly used as an anti-oxidant to support cardiovascular health.

Market Dynamics of Buckwheat Extract Market:

Buckwheat extract market is anticipated to be driven by its high medicinal value. Owing to the gluten-free nature of buckwheat extract, its importance among consumers witnessed a significant increase. With increasing awareness and infrastructure to support gluten allergies, buckwheat extract market has taken a huge leap forward. Consumers’ inclination towards traditional herbal remedies is also expected to boost the demand for buckwheat extract over the forecast period. Companies operational in the buckwheat extract market are focusing to leverage the growing trend of increased demand for natural and herbal extracts, hence investing heavily on research and development activities to augment the nutritional profile of buckwheat extract.

Market Segmentation of Buckwheat Extract Market:

Buckwheat extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, and geography. On the basis of form, buckwheat extract market is segmented into powdered form and liquid form. Powdered form of buckwheat extract is expected to witness high demand over the forecast period. On the basis of application, buckwheat extract market is segmented into food supplements, nutraceuticals formulations, dietary supplements, and others such as cosmeceuticals. Food supplements segment is expected to attain relatively higher revenue share in the global buckwheat extract market. Dietary supplements segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. High segmental growth can be attributed to the rise in consumption of dietary supplements by consumers in order to stay healthy and fit.

Regional Outlook of Buckwheat Extract:

On the basis of geographical segmentation, buckwheat extract market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Japan. North America region is expected to attain relatively higher revenue share in the global buckwheat extract market. Rising health consciousness coupled with the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of buckwheat extract, are expected to make significant contribution in raising the demand for buckwheat extract market. Asia Pacific region represents high growth potential for the buckwheat extract market. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to have a significant contribution in the high growth of Asia Pacific buckwheat extract market.

Key Market Players in Buckwheat Extract:

Some of the key players in the buckwheat extract market include Nexira, Foodchem International Corporation, The Good Scents Company, Martin Bauer Group, Panacea Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., La Milanaise, Radiant Inc., App Chem-Bio, and Bolise Co., Limited among others. Buckwheat extract market is of fragmented nature and is dominated by the presence of large number of organized and unorganized players. Leading manufacturers in the buckwheat market are focusing upon bringing new product developments in order to strength their position in the market.