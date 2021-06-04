Cable Management Market is expected to garner $25.1 billion by 2022 | Key Players – Cooper Industries (Eaton), Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A., Atkore International Holdings

Cable Management Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $25.1 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the period 2016-2022. North America is the dominant market and is expected to be the leading contributor in global revenue, owing to the high adoption of cable management solutions in various end user industries in the region. Converged infrastructure and high density servers result in abundance of power, thereby demanding higher adoption of cable management systems for efficient power and energy management. In addition, ongoing developments in commercial constructions and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region are likely to facilitate the growth of the market.

Cable management plays an important role in electricity and data transmission. The insulation and installation of cables in electronic devices or communication systems to avoid detrimental situations is referred as cable management. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global revenue of the cable management market, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period (2016-2022).

The key players profiled in this report are:

Cooper Industries (Eaton), Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A., Atkore International Holdings Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Panduit, Thomas & Betts (ABB group), Chatsworth Products, Inc., Nexans, Schneider Electric SE, and HellermannTyton.

Technological advancements, rapid urbanization & industrialization in BRIC economies, and increasing standards of living are few of the reasons for the growth of the cable management market. This market is highly dependent on the raw material prices, which are expected to be steady in the near future.

End users demand cable management solutions on account of rising demand for product safety, reliability, and ability to meet relevant standards. In addition, lower installation cost is further fueling the market growth. The end users for cable management products are IT & telecommunication, construction, manufacturing & automation, energy, marine, mining, healthcare, and others. Among all, the commercial construction sector leads by contributing nearly 19% of global revenue in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a rapid rate of over 13% during the forecast period. The key reason for this increasing growth is immense use of cable management solutions in retail stores and rapid urbanization and industrialization happening in BRIC economies, which demands safety and proper management of cables.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cable Management Market Size

2.2 Cable Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cable Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cable Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cable Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cable Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cable Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cable Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Cable Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cable Management Breakdown Data by End User

Key Findings of Cable Management Market:

– North America was estimated to be the highest revenue-generating region in the cable management market in 2015 owing to high adoption of innovative cable management solutions on account of safety & security, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and space-saving features.

– LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the rising commercial construction developments, industrialization, and increasing standards of living.

– Cable conduits dominated the global cable management market by contributing maximum revenue

– Commercial construction sector was the largest contributing end user for cable management market in 2015, and is likely to dominate the market during the analysis period.

– Increasing number of well-established players compete in the cable management market to gain maximum market share by adopting strategies such as acquisitions & partnerships, innovative product launches, expansion in new geographic locations, and others.

