Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Key Players: Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux

The global cardiac biomarker market generated $7,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,232 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The global cardiac biomarker market generated $7,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,232 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state as well as for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and others. The global cardiac biomarkers testing market has witnessed a greater demand over the past five to six years.

The ability of cardiac markers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain acts as a key factor that boosts the growth of the global cardiac market. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes, and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing drive the market growth. To keep the momentum of cardiac marker tests, key manufacturers offer customized solutions, thus propelling the growth of the market. The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions serves as the key opportunity for market expansion. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury restrains the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market.

The global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into myocardial muscle creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T and I), myoglobin, brain natriuretic peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, ischemia modified albumin (IMA), and others. Depending on application, it is categorized into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. By location of testing, it is bifurcated into point of care testing and laboratory testing. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global cardiac biomarker market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

– Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts assists stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

– Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

– Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

– Troponins (T and I)

– Myoglobin

– Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

– Ischemia-modified Albumin (IMA)

– Others

By Application

– Myocardial Infarction

– Congestive Heart Failure

– Acute Coronary Syndrome

– Atherosclerosis

– Others

By Location of Testing

– Point of Care Testing

– Laboratory Testing

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Roche Diagnostics

– Abbott Laboratories

– Siemens Healthcare

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– BioMerieux

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Tosoh Corporation

– Danaher Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Randox Laboratories

– Johnson and Johnson

– Olympus Corporation

– BG Medicines

– ACS Biomarker B.V.

– Cavadis Biomedical.

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Biomarker diagnosis vs. conventional diagnosis

3.3. Assessment of key advantages and buying criteria for diagnostic biomarkers

3.3.1. Early diagnosis

3.3.2. Tissue specific diagnosis

3.3.3. Reduce clinical trials

3.3.4. Consistent output

3.4. Key trends impacting the Cardiac biomarker testing market

3.4.1. Development of high sensitive biomarkers for risk stratification

3.4.2. Technological advancements in the cardiac biomarkers: Serum based biomarkers

3.4.3. Increasing demand for point of care cardiac diagnostics

3.5. Parent Market Overview

3.6. Key Forces Shaping Cardiac biomarker testing market

3.6.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3. Low threat of new entrants

3.6.4. Low threat of substitutes

3.6.5. High intensity of rivalry

3.7. Value chain analysis

3.8. Pricing Analysis

3.8.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.9. Market evolution/Industry roadmap

3.10. Government regulations

3.11. Reimbursement issues

3.12. Patent Analysis

3.12.1. By Region (2016-2018)

3.12.2. By Applicant

3.13. Market share analysis

3.14. Case Studies

3.14.1. Case Study

3.15. Market dynamics

3.15.1. Drivers

3.15.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

3.15.1.2. Cost effective

3.15.1.3. Non-invasive

3.15.1.4. Accuracy prediction

3.15.1.5. Technological advancements using cardiac biomarkers combinations

3.15.1.6. Increasing point of care (POC) testing

3.15.2. Restraints

3.15.2.1. Government Regulation

3.15.2.2. Conformation in result

3.15.2.3. Complex process

3.15.3. Opportunities

3.15.3.1. Personalized medicine

3.15.3.2. Point of care (POCT) testing using cardiac biomarkers

Continue…

