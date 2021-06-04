Chlor-Alkali Market Is Recurring & Impressive Growth Generating Sector Through 2019-2026 And The Top Key Players Are Olin Corporation, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Axiall Corporation, Akzonobel N.V.

Chlor-alkali is a chemical combination of chlorine and alkali formed by the electrolysis of brine. Chemicals used mostly as alkali are sodium hydroxide, muriatic acid, and potassium hydroxide. There are three different methods used for the production of chlor-alkali, namely mercury cell process, diaphragm cell process and membrane cell process. The major chlor-alkali products used in the market are chlorine gas, soda ash, and caustic soda. Chlor-alkali is used in different applications in organic chemicals, glass industry, paper industry, textile, water treatment, construction, and others.

The chlor-alkali market grows at a moderate rate driven by the increased demand from the end user industry majorly from the textile and glass industry. Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the ionic liquids market followed by North America and Europe due to increase in the production capacity of the chlor-alkali with low manufacturing cost in the Asia-Pacific region. The major factors that drive the chlor-alkali market accelerate the growth of chemical industry in the developing countries and augment demand of the chlor-alkali products by the end user industries such as glass, textile, construction, and others. However, factors such as energy intensive operations and environmental issues due to mercury and carbon emissions are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the chlor-alkali market on the basis of process, application, end users, and geography. On the basis of process, the market is divided into mercury cell process, diaphragm cell process, and membrane cell process. Based on application, the market is classified into caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash. The report is divided by the end user industry into glass, chemicals, food, pulp & paper, construction, textiles, steel, and others. The geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Olin Corporation, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Axiall Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Tronox Limited, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., etc., are also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global chlor-alkali market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the chlor-alkali market is analyzed for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with analysis of major countries in each region.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of chlor-alkali) helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global chlor-alkali market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the chlor-alkali market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the framework.

Key players within the market are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which interprets the competitive outlook of chlor-alkali market.

