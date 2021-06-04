Coffee Packaging 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

Coffee packaging keeps coffee fresh for longer time and has a direct impact on the taste of the beans.

In 2018, the global Coffee Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Coffee Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Coffee Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

WestRock

Bemis

Mondi Group

DS Smith

ProAmpac

Sonoco

Graham Packaging

Novolex

Pacific Bag

Goglio

Co-Pack

Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials

PBFY Flexible Packaging

Sixto Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pouches

Side Gusseted Bag

Block Bottom Bag

Stick Pack

Bag-in-Box

Bottles

Cans

Containers & Boxes

Market segment by Application, split into

Institutional sales

Retail sales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Coffee Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Pouches

1.4.3 Side Gusseted Bag

1.4.4 Block Bottom Bag

1.4.5 Stick Pack

1.4.6 Bag-in-Box

1.4.7 Bottles

1.4.8 Cans

1.4.9 Containers & Boxes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coffee Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Institutional sales

1.5.3 Retail sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Coffee Packaging Market Size

2.2 Coffee Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Coffee Packaging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Coffee Packaging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Coffee Packaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Coffee Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Coffee Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Coffee Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Coffee Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Coffee Packaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Coffee Packaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Coffee Packaging Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Coffee Packaging Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Coffee Packaging Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Coffee Packaging Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Coffee Packaging Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Coffee Packaging Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Coffee Packaging Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Coffee Packaging Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Coffee Packaging Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Coffee Packaging Market Size by Application

……Continued

