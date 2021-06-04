Cognitive Analytics Solutions Market Size | Status | Top Players| Trends | Forecast to 2024
Cognitive analytics is a data forward approach, in which intelligent technologies are used to collect, extract, manage, and control data as well as data sources. It enables enterprises and businesses to leverage data collected from various data sources and analyze the information for decision making and business intelligence. Cognitive analytics is often used for human-like intelligence tasks such as text-to-speech recognition and speech-to-text or object recognition. It uses multiple intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, semantic computing, and image recognition among others in order to analyze data and generate insights or business intelligence.
This report studies the Cognitive Analytics Solutions Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cognitive Analytics Solutions market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Scope of the Report:
The global Cognitive Analytics Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
This report focuses on the Cognitive Analytics Solutions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
IBM
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft
Oracle
SAS Institute
Intel
Cisco Systems
Nokia
HPE
Nuance Communications
Ipsoft
Narrative Science
Sinequa
Persado
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Deployment And Integration
- Support And Maintenance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Asset Maintenance
- Fraud And Risk Management
- Customer Analysis And Personalization
- Sales And Marketing Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
Highlights of the Global Cognitive Analytics Solutions report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cognitive Analytics Solutions market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third Level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cognitive Analytics Solutions market.
- Chapter 1, to describe Cognitive Analytics Solutions Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
- Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cognitive Analytics Solutions , with sales, revenue, and Cognitive Analytics Solutions of Cognitive Analytics Solutions , in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cognitive Analytics Solutions for each region, from 2013 to 2019;
- Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
- Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;
- Chapter 12, Cognitive Analytics Solutions market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;
- Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cognitive Analytics Solutions sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
