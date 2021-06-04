Compact Construction Equipment Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the compact construction equipment market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global compact construction equipment market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global compact construction equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the compact construction equipment.

Key Benefits-

*To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Compact Construction Equipment Market.

*To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Compact construction equipment is robust, compact sized and light-weighted construction equipment that is capable of performing tasks earlier suited for heavy equipment. These construction equipment are easy to work from one job site to another and are cost-efficient. Moreover, the compact size of the equipment allows them to be more suited for construction activities especially in urban areas and renovation projects. This equipment has a large scope of application and is generally utilized for loading, excavation, material handling, lifting & hoisting, and other tasks.

Increase in popularity of compact construction equipment is fueling the demand for robust compact equipment especially in the construction industry. Leading companies such as Caterpillar, Inc., Deere, and JCB are focusing on the development of more compact devices in order to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Factors such as the growing popularity of compact equipment, ease of transport and low maintenance costs are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of compact construction equipment market. However, lack of skilled operators and volatility in fuel prices are the major factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of compact construction equipment market.

The List of Companies

1. Caterpillar, Inc.

2. AB Volvo

3. Deere & Company

4. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

5. XCMG Group

6. J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

7. King Machinery

8. Komatsu,.Ltd

9. Manitou BF, S.A. (Mustang)

10. SANY Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the compact construction equipment industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global compact construction equipment based on equipment, application and end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall compact construction equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting compact construction equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the compact construction equipment market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Compact Construction Equipment market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Compact Construction Equipment market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Compact Construction Equipment market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions