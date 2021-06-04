Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $1,920 million by 2023

The global crude oil flow improvers market was valued at $1,282 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $1,920 million by 2023. Crude oil flow improvers function as additive that provides suitable solution during crude oil extraction processes and maximize the production. Viscosity of heavy crude oil is crucial for long-distance transport to maintain its quality or state. Crude oil flow improvers enable reduction in viscosity of oil for processing and transport, thereby improving production performance and reducing operational costs. It is extracted from remote locations; hence, it is essential to transport extracted oil to appropriate destinations through pipelines, which is the most preferred and efficient way. High viscosity of heavy crude oil and its transportation specifically in cold regions is quite challenging as it becomes thicker with the decrease in temperature. Thus, crude oil flow improvers are widely used to control viscosity, reduce the turbulence, and increase the flow rate inside the pipelines.

The major market players are as follows:

Halliburton Company , Baker Hughes , Nalco Champion , BASF SE , Schlumberger , Clariant , Dorf Ketal , Lubrizol Specialty Products, Infineum , Evonik Industries.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659557/sample

In 2016, North America led the global crude oil flow improvers market, owing to the increase in adoption of nontraditional oil extraction techniques such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. It increases the production of crude oil, in turn boost the need for flow improvers to reduce viscosity of oil to move freely through pipes. U.S. was the leading country in the North America crude oil flow improvers market, followed by Canada. LAMEA followed North America, owing to the increase in investment in the development of new oil well and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers. The global market is driven by the increase in crude oil production globally owing to high demand and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers from the developing markets such as Middle East and Africa. Moreover, rise in hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase the demand for crude oil flow improvers. However, steady decline in crude oil prices and environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The global crude oil flow improver market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and hydrate inhibitors. On the basis of application, it is categorized into extraction, pipeline, and refinery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global crude oil flow improver market.

– In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

– This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

– Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Size

2.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Crude Oil Flow Improvers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Revenue by Product

4.3 Crude Oil Flow Improvers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659557/buy/5370

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]