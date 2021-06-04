Cuscuta Seed Extract Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to

Market Introduction:

Cuscuta or Dodder plant is an annual parasitic vine that gets its nourishment by wrapping up around a host plant and doesn’t possess leaves. Cuscuta seeds germinate from the soil and has to find a host immediately. Unlike plant, these seeds are extremely beneficial because these seeds have a strong anti-oxidant properties and have high content of flavonoids. These seeds are found to be responsible for various health benefits, including reproductive health, inducing aphrodisiac effects in impotent patients, liver health, anti-ageing properties etc. Few additional health benefits of Cuscuta seed extract are treating people with high blood pressure, decreased bone density, compromised immune response, diabetes, cataracts and other eye problems. Cuscuta seed extract possess some side effects such as insomnia or shallow sleep which can be ignored over its benefits. Cuscuta seed extract have a history of traditional use in China, India, and many other countries from Asia pacific. Cuscuta seed extract can be used directly in powder form, medicines, food additives, dietary supplements and other herbal products. Cuscuta seed extract has also shown therapeutic effects against pain and inflammation.

Cuscuta Seed Extract Market: Segmentation

Cuscuta seed extract is a good herbal alternative ingredient used in medicines, dietary supplements, food additives, and other herbal products. Cuscuta seed extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, and region.

On the basis of form, Cuscuta seed extract market can be segmented into Cuscuta seed extract powder and liquid Cuscuta seed extract.

Cuscuta seed extract market can be further segmented on the basis of applications into medicines, food additives, dietary supplements and other herbal products. Medicinal products are generally used in enhancing the sexual health of a person.

Cuscuta Seed Extract market: Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in pumping up the Cuscuta seed extract market as it can serve the purpose. The Cuscuta seed extract is new in a lot of countries and has a potential market to grow. Cuscuta plant’s own ability to grow fast creates a good surplus yield, which is leading to the easy availability of cheap seeds source for the Cuscuta seed extract market, hence could be considered as a driving force. Aphrodisiac properties of Cuscuta seed extract are put to use by pharmaceutical industries, hence could be a driving force for the Cuscuta seed extract market.

Less awareness among the population about the Cuscuta seed extract could be considered as a restraint for the market. Also, the quality of the final product is determined by post-harvest factors like the moisture content of the extract. Cuscuta seed extract market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period because natural products often possess less side effects and are more reliable to trust.

Cuscuta Seed Extract market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, Global Cuscuta seed extract Market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ and Japan.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds the largest share of Global Cuscuta seed extract market. China, India, Korea, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Thailand holds the top list of consumers in Asia pacific.

Western Europe follows up after APEJ and holds the second position. European cuscuta seed extract market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America and Latin America Cuscuta seed extract Market is expected to grow during the forecast period because people have started to opt for herbal products. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow in forecast period.

Population around the globe is getting aware slowly about the health benefits and products of Cuscuta seed extract. The recent trend is people are looking for more health beneficiary herbal products.

Cuscuta Seed Extract market: Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising Cuscuta seed extract Market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of Cuscuta seed extract are Active Herb Technology Inc., Barlowe’s Herbal Elixirs, Bristol Botanicals Ltd., Stakich, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and few other regional players.