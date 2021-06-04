Delivery Drones Market – Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The factors driving the growth of the market include the surging application of drones in the commercial sector and innovation in cargo transportation. In the commercial sector, goods such as letters, meals, medicines, and other packages are delivered using drones. However, the stringent regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and logistic challenges are restricting their implementation.

Delivery Drones Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high production and increasing applications of delivery drones in commercial sectors are the major reasons for the high growth of this market. The growing adoption of delivery drone in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Key Players:

The key players in the delivery drone market are Amazon (U.S.), United Parcel Service (U.S.), JD.com (China), Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), EHANG (China), DJI (China), Skycatch Inc. (U.S.), Airbus S.A.S (France), Zipline International Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba (China), Flirtey (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Google (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global delivery drone market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global delivery drone market by type, component, application, capacity, and region.

Segmentation:

Type Rotary-Wing Fixed-Wing

Component Air Frame Controller System Propulsion System Camera Navigation Battery Others

Application E-commerce Quick Service Restaurant Convenience Stores Healthcare Other

Capacity

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

