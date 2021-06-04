Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Digital money transfers — sending money to another person via digital platforms — is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.

The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations

For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into people’s hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.

In 2018, the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Domestic Money Transfer

International Money Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Domestic Money Transfer

1.4.3 International Money Transfer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size

2.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Application

……Continued

