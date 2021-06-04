Disposable Medical Gloves Market Registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

A fresh report titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Disposable Medical Gloves Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global disposable medical gloves market was valued at $4,047 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $8,444 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The global disposable medical gloves market is primarily driven by increase in awareness of safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients. Disposable medical gloves have application in various procedures such as examination, diagnosis, and surgeries. These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. Moreover, manufacturing process of certain products such as drugs, require high level of cleanliness and handling of these products is the critical operation that may lead to product contamination if proper care is not taken.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3913

The major factors that drive the growth of the disposable medical gloves market include rise in concern for safety and hygiene coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making medical gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. Healthcare professionals use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious. Thus, due to increase in concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality, the market of disposable gloves foresees a promising growth in the future. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the disposable medical glove manufacturers in the near future.

The global disposable gloves product market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyethylene gloves, and others. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. Based on application, the market is classified into examination and surgical. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of gloves used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Natural Rubber Gloves

– Nitrile Gloves

– Vinyl Gloves

– Neoprene Gloves

– Polyethylene Gloves

– Others

By Form

– Powdered

– Non-powdered

By Application

– Examination

– Surgical

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– India

– China

– Australia

– Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Middle East

– Latin America

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Top Glove Corporation Berhad

– Supermax Corporation Berhad

– Semperit AG Holding

– Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

– Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

– Hartalega Holdings Berhad

– Dynarex Corporation

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Ansell Limited

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

– Unigloves (UK) Limited

– Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd

– Cypress Medical Products LLC

– Microflex Corporation

– Mölnlycke Health Care

– YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/disposable-medical-gloves-market-amr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: DISPOSABLE MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET, BY TYPE

1.1. Overview

1.1.1. Market size and forecast

1.2. Natural Rubber Gloves

1.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.2.2. Market size and forecast

1.3. Nitrile Gloves

1.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.3.2. Market size and forecast

1.4. Vinyl Gloves

1.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.4.2. Market size and forecast

1.5. Neoprene Gloves

1.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.5.2. Market size and forecast

1.6. Polyethylene Gloves

1.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.6.2. Market size and forecast

1.7. Others

1.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

1.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 2: DISPOSABLE MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET, BY FORM

2.1. Overview

2.1.1. Market size and forecast

2.2. Powdered Disposable Gloves

2.2.1. Market size and forecast

2.3. Non-powdered Disposable Gloves

2.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 3: DISPOSABLE MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Market size and forecast

3.2. Examination

3.2.1. Market size and forecast

3.3. Surgical

3.3.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3913

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com