Driving Training Simulator Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2027 | Mechanical Simulation Corp., Autosim AS, Bosch Rexroth AG, Cruden B.V, Dallara, ECA GROUP, IPG Automotive, NVIDIA

Driving simulators are excellent practical and useful educational tools that are used to train drivers across the globe. Development of simulators for the disabled individuals to educate them with hand controls and local road rules is fueling the growth of driving training simulators market. The driving training simulator market is experiencing continuous growth, owing to rise in demand for safety features.

Rising demand for skilled drivers across the globe, growing demand for driving training among the millennials, and increased demand for R & D activities for monitoring drivers’ behavior and performance are boosting the driving training simulator market. However, complexities associated with real-time controls of simulation methods is limiting the market growth, On the other hand, rising developments in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are providing opportunities for the driving training simulator market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Autosim AS

2. Bosch Rexroth AG

3. Cruden B. V

4. Dallara

5. ECA GROUP

6. IPG Automotive GmbH

7. Mechanical Simulation Corporation

8. MOOG INC

9. NVIDIA Corporation

10. Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd

The “Global Driving Training Simulator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the driving training simulator industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of driving training simulator market with detailed market segmentation by simulator type, vehicle type, end-users and geography. The global driving training simulator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading driving training simulator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global driving training simulator market is segmented on the basis of simulator type, vehicle type, and end-users. Based on simulator type, the market is segmented compact simulator and full-scale simulator. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into car simulator, truck & bus driving simulator and others. Based on end users the market is segmented as driving training center, automotive OEM, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global driving training simulator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The driving training simulator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting driving training simulator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the driving training simulator market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the driving training simulator market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from driving training simulator market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for driving training simulator in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the driving training simulator market.

The report also includes the profiles of key driving training simulator companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

