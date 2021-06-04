Drug Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Expected to Grow Globally Across Multiple Regions

The Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market was valued at $1,629 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,518 million at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023. Endotracheal tubes are medical devices used for intubation into the trachea to maintain an open airway and to administer certain drugs. There are used for mechanical ventilation, thus there is risk for microbial invasion into the airways. Therefore, to prevent or reduce the incidence of hospital acquired infection or ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), endotracheal tubes are coated with a drug-releasing coating that releases antimicrobial agents to inhibit bacterial growth and biofilm formation. Coated endotracheal tube includes variety of endotracheal tubes coated with drugs or materials, which offer antimicrobial properties to endotracheal tube. Coatings include heparin, silver, chlorhexidine, rifampicin, and minocycline agents.

Advantages of Coated Endotracheal Tubes

Coated endotracheal tubes are advantageous because coatings have a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity in vitro, that reduces bacterial adhesion and restricts the biofilm formation on the tube surface. This in turn blocks the occurrence of type of hospital-associated infection called ventilator-associated pneumonia. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a type of infection that mainly occurs in patients with mechanical ventilation and it is caused due to the growth of microorganism on the surface of air management devices, thereby causing illness. According to the infectious diseases society of America/American thoracic society guidelines, 2016, VAP develops 48‐72 hours after endotracheal intubation. Moreover, VAP affects 28% of patients who are on mechanical ventilation. Therefore, VAP is an important source of morbidity and mortality in critically ill patients. The mortality rate attributed to VAP is 27% and as high as 43% when the causative agent is antibiotic resistant.

Hence, it is important to prevent VAP infections by replacing the non-coated endotracheal tubes with coated endotracheal tubes. Endotracheal tubes if coated with antibiotic agents such as drugs and silver, will prevent the growth of microorganisms during ventilation. Therefore, increase in incidence of VAP is projected to upsurge the need of coated endotracheal tubes, thus boosting the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global coated endotracheal tube market is segmented based on intubation, application, end user, and region. Based on the intubation, the market is bifurcated into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. Based on application, the market is categorized into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Segment Review

Orotracheal intubation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. Orotracheal intubation is a process of passing an endotracheal tube through the mouth to trachea. The tube, which is inserted through mouth is known as orotracheal tube. Orotracheal intubation is less painful and easy to perform. It is mainly used in emergency situations such as cardiac or respiratory arrest, inadequate oxygenation or ventilation, and airway obstruction. Orotracheal intubation is easier to perform, faster and less painful under direct laryngoscopy.

Geographic Review

Based on region, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the analysis period. Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for players operating in the coated endotracheal tubes market, attributable to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about ventilator associated pneumonia. Asia is a large continent, and is a home to some of the world’s highly populous countries. This region has emerged as an epicenter of cancer, lung injuries, and cardiovascular diseases epidemics.

The key players of this market include C.R. Bard, Bactiguard Holding AB, Enox Biopharma Inc., Hospiteknik Healthcare, Innovative Surface Technologies, N8 Medical, LLC, Sharklet Technologies, Inc., Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, and Venner Medical International.

